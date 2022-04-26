The Bell County Tax Appraisal District is hosting a walk-in inquiry event Wednesday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S W.S. Young Drive from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
During the event, residents will have the opportunity to ask questions related to the tax appraisal process or regarding their residential tax appraisal.
