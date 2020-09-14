The Bell County Texas Democratic Women will be holding virtual town hall with area Democrats running for public office at 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.
Candidates KeKe Williams, Texas House District 54; Clayton Tucker, Texas Senate District 24: Martha Dominguez, Bell County Constable, Precinct 4; Ken Wilkerson, KIlleen City Council; Lynda Nash, Harker Heights City Council; and Sandra Blankenship, Bell County Wanter Control and Improvment District No. 1, District 2 will be speaking.
“This is a chance for candidates to kind of introduce themselves,” said Laura Allen publicity chair of Bell County Texas Democratic Women. “This is a chance for them to share their goals and what their vision is and what they hope to achieve once elected. We want to give people a chance to meet the candidates, and with the current situation, a virtual meeting is a good option for that.”
The online event will be in conjunction with the monthly meeting of the Bell County Texas Democratic Women.
The meeting is free and open to the public via FreeConferenceCall.com. For full video and audio access to the meeting, please download the free app FreeConferenceCall.com ahead of time to your computer, iPad or smart phone. A few minutes before scheduled time, click on the app and enter online meeting ID irenejoan and access code 2339459, when prompted. You can also dial in at 720-740-9764 and enter access code 2339459, when prompted.
The early voting period for Texas will begin on Oct. 13, and Election Day is Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.