Bell County commissioners on Thursday voted to file a lawsuit against the city of Killeen over the city's adoption of Proposition A — the ballot measure that decriminalized misdemeanor possession of marijuana in Killeen.
Killeen residents on Nov. 8 approved Proposition A with 69% of the vote. Then, on Dec. 6, council members in a 4-3 vote amended Proposition A by removing Section 22-83, which prevents Killeen police from using the odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for search or seizure.
