Each city under the umbrella of Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 — including Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove — will be on the hook for an additional 5 cents per 1,000 gallons of fresh water after the board of directors approved the budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 on Wednesday morning.
What the increase means for each resident is dependent upon each city. In the past, some have raised utility rates to account for the additional expenses. Others have not.
Cities that pay for wastewater processing services from WCID-1 will also be on the hook for an additional 10 cents per 1,000 gallons.
The reason for the increase to the cities? Quite simply an increase in expenses for certain things, primarily chlorine and gasoline.
Ricky Garrett, general manager of WCID-1, reiterated to the board Tuesday, as he did during the April 7 workshop, that the cost of chlorine alone is up almost 200% from when the water board approved last year’s budget.
Another factor is El Nino projections.
Referencing the El Nino-Southern Oscillation forecast, Garrett said June, July and August should be very dry this year. El Nino conditions, which are dry, are expected to be the prevailing conditions for this summer. Even as neutral conditions become more prevalent, that doesn’t mean much for Texas, Garrett explained.
“The gray is neutral, which our state climatologist says for Central Texas means dry,” Garrett said. “And so it’s not good prospects for a lot of moisture until we get to the fall.”
When it comes to budgeting, rainfall — or sometimes the lack thereof — plays a factor.
“The more rain we get, the less water we sell and the more wastewater we treat. It’s really that simple,” Garrett said. “So in that aspect, we’re like farmers. We’re kind of dependent on the weather to know how good our projections end up being.”
Overall, WCID-1 is looking at a wastewater budget of around $5.58 million, up from an approved budget of around $4.95 million for 2021-2022. On the treated water side, WCID-1 is looking at a budget of around $9.46 million, up from the approved budget of $8.54 million last year.
WCID-1’s fiscal year begins May 1 and goes through April 30, 2023. The new rates would take effect Oct. 1 when city budgets take effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.