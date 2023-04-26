Cities in Central Texas, including Killeen, will be on the hook for higher costs of getting water from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1. The seven directors of the district’s board voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Included in the approval are rate increases for cities and entities that receive water from Bell County WCID-1 from 78 cents per 1,000 gallons to 85 cents per 1,000 gallons for raw water treatment and from $1.06 to $1.14 per 1,000 gallons of sewer water treated.
The rates are charged to area cities, and not necessarily individual residents. However, area cities could raise rates for residents they provide water services to.
Rate increases will not take effect until Oct. 1 when city fiscal years begin. WCID’s budget goes from May 1 through April 30 each year.
WCID-1, which is under the direction of Ricky Garrett, the general manager, is a water wholesaler that draws raw water from Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake and treats it for Fort Hood, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, WCID-3 (Nolanville) and the 439 Water Supply Corporation.
The budget includes a 3% cost of living adjustment for the employees of the water district. It was a figure that Sandra Blankenship, who represents part of Killeen on the board, thought was too low.
“The employees of this company are our biggest asset, and to make it competitive, we should be increasing the cost of living,” Blankenship said after the meeting.
As she said during the budget workshop on April 5, Blankenship reiterated Wednesday that she would’ve liked seeing an increase of at least 3.5% for employee salaries.
Kenny Wells, who represents another portion of Killeen, seemed to agree with Blankenship’s assessment, but conceded that it is ultimately up to the general manager.
“I think that employees should be compensated properly, but, basically, that is Mr. Garrett’s call” he said after the meeting. “This board here is to set policy, and he runs the operation.”
Wells said he is pleased with the budget presentation Garrett made.
Overall, the water district has a $16.4 million budget for the coming fiscal year.
The district’s budget for raw water treatment is about $10.3 million, with another $6.1 million on the wastewater treatment side — both figures coming in higher than last year.
“I think it’s a good budget; it’s not going to get smaller,” said Rob Robinson, president of the board, after the meeting. “We’ve got (projects) going on all the time, and it’s never going to stop. And the area is still growing ... so there’s always going to be demand.”
Robinson represents the district that covers Harker Heights.
Joyce Jones, the newest member on the board, said she liked what she saw from the budget.
“The leadership here runs a very tight ship, and that impresses me a great deal,” Jones, who represents Belton, said.
Jones officially became a member of the board on Feb. 22 after former Belton representative Blair Williams resigned in November following the sale of his property in the district.
Ricky Wilson, the third representative for Killeen, who defeated former director John Fisher in the November 2022 election, said he had no expectations coming into his first budget process with the board.
“The staff here is amazing; there’s so many checks and balances and multiple eyes looking over it,” he said after the meeting. “Of course, nobody likes the increase, but the way the economy is, everything’s going up, so I had no expectations in it. But I’m glad to see that we got it approved.”
Following the approval of the upcoming budget, the board also approved the hire of Lott, Vernon and Company, P.C. to conduct the district’s annual financial audit.
Garrett informed the board that the fee for Lott, Vernon and Company increased by around 13%, but it is the company the district has contracted with for the past several audits.
The board also approved Garrett to enter into an emergency supply agreement with Kempner Water Supply Corporation in a not-to-exceed amount of two million gallons per day from Stillhouse Hollow Lake while the Kempner plant, a few hundred feet from WCID’s, undergoes repairs.
The draft agreement, which Garrett said has been reviewed by attorneys of both entities, calls for Kempner WSC to pay WCID-1 a rate of $2 per 1,000 gallons and for Kempner WSC to design and execute the project to connect the two plants. To Garrett’s knowledge, there should be no issues with that due to the proximity of the plants.
The draft agreement, approved by the board, goes through the end of 2023. It could end sooner should repairs be made earlier, or it could be extended should the repairs take longer, Garrett explained after the meeting.
