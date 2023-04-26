Cities in Central Texas, including Killeen, will be on the hook for higher costs of getting water from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1. The seven directors of the district’s board voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Included in the approval are rate increases for cities and entities that receive water from Bell County WCID-1 from 78 cents per 1,000 gallons to 85 cents per 1,000 gallons for raw water treatment and from $1.06 to $1.14 per 1,000 gallons of sewer water treated.

