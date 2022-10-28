Four candidates, including two incumbents, are vying for two seats on the board of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1. The district draws water from Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake (pictured).
As early voting continues and Election Day approaches, voters in Harker Heights and some in Killeen will notice a race for the board of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.
Bell County WCID-1 treats and provides water to Killeen, Fort Hood, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Nolanville, Belton and rural Bell County via the 439 Water Service Corporation.
It draws water from Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
For Harker Heights residents, incumbent Rob Robinson is seeking reelection while being challenged by Charles Wilson Jr.
In Killeen, voters in the first precinct for the water board will see a race between incumbent John Fisher and Ricky Wilson.
Precinct 1 for Killeen falls west of South Fort Hood Street as far north as Interstate 14 and as far south as the city limits on State Highway 195, encompassing properties on the west side of the highway.
The Herald asked each candidate why they are seeking election or reelection.
Robinson, 80, an Army retiree, said: “The WCID-1 board is doing a wonderful job, and I am proud to be a member of the board, and as president of the board, I want to continue our full support of the WCID-1 as we move forward and continue to prepare water and sewer for the future.”
Charles Wilson, 53, a military retiree, said: “I’m seeking election because I want to make sure that we’re conserving our resources here in Bell County. I don’t like the ideal of other counties sucking off of our resources, and Bell County is under an incredible growth spurt with plenty of room to grow more, and water is one of those resources that you absolutely have to have to grow.”
Fisher, who is 65 and self-employed, stated: “The water issue is the most important issue that’s driving our community at this time. I think if you want to serve the community, anything you can do to preserve our water quantity and quality is just kind of a no-brainer. That’s where I feel like I can serve."
When reached by phone Friday, Ricky Wilson was not immediately available for comment. He did not return the Herald’s call by press time Friday afternoon.
The Herald also asked how they would define the importance of WCID-1.
Robinson stated: “It’s invaluable. WCID-1 provides water from Belton to Copperas Cove — potable water — to the seven entities that we do. We provide pure water that the cities in turn provide to their individual clients. We also provide sewer service to Killeen and Fort Hood. You can’t really define us because we’re not definable; we’re irreplaceable almost. We do the water and sewer for many people.”
Charles Wilson stated: “It’s absolutely critical that we don’t become the next Jackson, Mississippi, or Flint, Michigan. It’s very important that we take our water seriously and we start making those investments in our infrastructure — in particular water infrastructure — so that we can avoid some of the mistakes of some of the other cities across the country.”
Fisher said: “I don’t think there’s anything more important than WCID Number 1 because they are the agency that provides all the water for the city of Killeen ... They are the mechanism from which Killeen gets all their water. They’re the organization through which Killeen gets all its water.”
Early voting continues through Nov. 4. Election day is Nov. 8.
