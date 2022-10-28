Stillhouse Hollow Lake

Four candidates, including two incumbents, are vying for two seats on the board of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1. The district draws water from Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake (pictured).

 Herald File

As early voting continues and Election Day approaches, voters in Harker Heights and some in Killeen will notice a race for the board of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.

Bell County WCID-1 treats and provides water to Killeen, Fort Hood, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Nolanville, Belton and rural Bell County via the 439 Water Service Corporation.

Charles Wilson.jpg

Charles Wilson Jr.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.