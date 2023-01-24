After having a vacancy for a little over two months, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which meets in Killeen, is expected to fill it Wednesday morning.
Belton residents Joyce Jones and William Rosenberg underwent an interview process during a board meeting on Jan. 11 to fill the Position 7 seat that covers Belton and was vacated in November.
Jones is a psychology professor at Central Texas College and runs a commercial cattle operation.
Rosenberg has been a resident of the county since the late ’90s. He has been involved with the Bell County Democratic Party.
Also on the agenda are the following items:
- Discuss and consider authorizing the General Manager to enter into a professional services agreement with CDM-Smith, Austin, Texas in the amount of $413,300 estimated capital for this to evaluate re-rating options for additional capacity at the Belton Water Treatment Plant
- Discuss and consider approval of the 2023 chemical bids
- Discuss and consider awarding the grinding bids for the Regional Compost Facility to C 3 Land Clearing, in the amount of $34,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.