Members of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board of directors will decide on a replacement for a vacant seat on the board during Wednesday's meeting.

After having a vacancy for a little over two months, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which meets in Killeen, is expected to fill it Wednesday morning.

Belton residents Joyce Jones and William Rosenberg underwent an interview process during a board meeting on Jan. 11 to fill the Position 7 seat that covers Belton and was vacated in November.

