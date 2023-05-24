While still in the design phase, some much-needed projects for Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which is a wholesale provider of drinking water for much of Central Texas, may take three to four years to complete — even if they were approved today.
The largest culprit is electrical switch gear and transformers.
Sarah Stewart with CDM-Smith, which is designing the Belton Water Plant upgrade and capacity improvements project, said that new switch gears would likely take about 2½ years to get to the plant.
Similarly, James McMillen of the Mead-Hunt Group, which is designing the upgrades at the Wastewater Treatment Plant 1 on 38th Street in Killeen, said a new transformer may take about three years to arrive.
The news drew multiple verbal statements of disbelief from Rob Robinson, president of the water district’s board.
“I find it astonishing that in a country of 300 million people, we can’t do squat,” Robinson said.
McMillen and Stewart both said the primary issue with having needed electrical gear manufactured is a shortage in labor.
Despite the long lead times to complete the projects in their entirety, both may be able to have work done on them while they wait.
Stewart laid out a “menu” of options of things that need to be done to expand the Belton Water Plant’s capacity. Originally eyeing an increase in capacity from 90 million gallons per day to 118 million gallons per day, Bell County WCID-1 is now looking for a more modest expansion that would ensure water availability at a reduced cost.
Even still, should the district adopt all of Stewart’s recommendations, it could cost around $52 million.
Stewart stressed multiple times during her presentation, that her recommendations are not guidelines that must be followed and was merely a “menu” of options available to the district that should be done to be able to increase capacity.
Each item was separated by strictly maintenance measures and those that would be done specifically for adding capacity.
Ricky Garrett, the general manager of Bell County WCID-1, said after the meeting that it is his intent to seek approval for all of the maintenance items.
“I think as an entity, if we’re issuing debt, that means that we’re obligating our customers to some period of time for these improvements,” Garrett said. “Ideally, let’s say we do a 25-year term for the debt ... you would like for that facility to operate properly without a lot of big expenses for at least 25 years because you’re invested to this.
“What you wouldn’t want to do is make that investment, and then before the paint’s dry, I’m back saying, ‘Hey, we need more money for this because it failed.’”
In order to issue any debt, however, Garrett must get approval from all entities that the district supplies water to: Killeen, Fort Cavazos, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, the 439 Water Supply Corporation, Bell County WCID-3 and Belton.
The same goes for improvements to the wastewater treatment plant on 38th Street, but it would only need approval by Killeen and Fort Cavazos.
All told, improvements to that plant could cost around $22.8 million.
McMillen said most of the repairs needed could likely be done while it waits for the transformers since many of the other repairs would not involve putting more load on the transformer.
Improvements to the aerobic digester, however, would add a lot of electricity to the load, necessitating a new transformer.
Being workshop items, the board did not take action on either project. Garrett will have time to review both designs and present them to city officials and bring them back to the board for action.
Also during the meeting, the board approved the purchase of a haul truck from Lone Star Truck Group in Temple in the amount of $194,500 and approved Fort Cavazos to participate in additional aquifer storage and recovery research, which is costing WCID-1 $200,000 paid to the Interra Group.
