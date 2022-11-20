Despite posting on its website that a monthly board meeting had been canceled, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 held its meeting Thursday morning anyway.
Ricky Garrett, the water district’s general manager, said in an email Friday that the meeting had initially been canceled because the official election results would not be available until the scheduled day of the meeting — Thursday.
Garrett said he received the official results of the election from the county on Tuesday and asked the board’s seven members if they could still meet Thursday, which he received the affirmative. Garrett said he then created a new link to the meeting on the website.
“That’s where I’m not sure what happened,” he said.
Garrett told the Herald that when he arrived at work Thursday morning, a second cancellation notice had gone out.
“I didn’t cancel it,” he said, adding that the meeting had also dropped off of his calendar.
The “Public Notice” portion of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1’s website on Thursday morning about 8:45 a.m., indicated the WCID-1’s board meeting was canceled that day. The notice of the canceled meeting was still on the website Saturday.
During the meeting, the board affirmed the results of the Nov. 8 election that saw Rob Robinson retain his seat and Killeen resident Ricky Wilson defeating John Fisher. Belton-area board member Blair Williams was not on the ballot as he was unopposed in his reelection bid.
According to the Texas Open Meetings Act, because the public notices had indicated the meeting had been canceled, the fact that the board met could be a violation, though it is not clear.
The Herald could only find one instance in the Open Meetings Act that addressed cancellation. In it, the city of Donna had a city council agenda posted at its city hall that said “cancelled,” but the agendas online and inside the city hall did not have the word. The council met. The notice was challenged and determined to be in violation of Section 551.041 that requires a governmental body give written notice of the date, hour, place, and subject of each meeting and section 551.043 that requires the notice be posted at least 72 hours before the meeting.
Garrett did not specify when the meeting had originally been canceled, but the agenda for the Thursday meeting was on the water district’s website on Monday, but the Herald could not find the agenda on the website shortly before the 9 a.m. Thursday meeting.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, the board unanimously approved a project for the installation of a six-inch natural gas line for the backup power generation project at Belton Lake.
Finally, Kenny Wells thanked Fisher for his service to the board and said it was “likely losing the most knowledgeable board member.”
