The “Public Notice” portion of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1’s website on Thursday morning indicated the WCID-1’s board meeting was canceled that day. However, the meeting did occur.

Despite posting on its website that a monthly board meeting had been canceled, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 held its meeting Thursday morning anyway.

Ricky Garrett, the water district’s general manager, said in an email Friday that the meeting had initially been canceled because the official election results would not be available until the scheduled day of the meeting — Thursday.

