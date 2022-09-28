As area city budgets go into effect Saturday, they will officially be met with an increase of water and wastewater services from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1. The board of trustees of the water district officially adopted the new rates in its monthly meeting Wednesday morning.
Having been an expected increase based on the new fiscal year budget adopted by the board in April, the adopted increase calls for 78 cents per 1,000 gallons of fresh water processed — up from 72 cents — and $1.06 per 1,000 gallons of wastewater processed — a 10-cent increase.
Only the city of Killeen and Fort Hood will be affected by the wastewater fee increase, according to Ricky Garrett, general manager of WCID-1, after the meeting.
Bell County WCID-1 supplies water to Killeen, Fort Hood, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton, WCID-3 in Nolanville and the 439 Water Supply Corporation.
The rate increases reflect the amount each city pays to WCID-1, not the rate individual customers pay. Individual rates are set by each city.
Garrett told the board that an increase of expenditures is the primary reason for the fee increase.
“Fuel costs, chemical costs,” Garrett said. “The past few months, we’re spending almost $100,000 a month for chlorine — just chlorine.”
According to the water district, expenditures for the water budget since Jan. 1 have already exceeded last year’s amounts by nearly a million dollars. A majority of that is from chlorine costs.
Bell County WCID-1 receives its chlorine from Houston-based DPC Industries, Inc. So far, WCID-1 has escaped rate changes in its contract for chlorine. Since January, there have been two rate increases from DPC Industries, and the water district has not been impacted, but Garrett said he expects that to change soon.
Fuel costs also remain influx, but Garrett said those seem to have stabilized.
“Fuel, luckily, has come back down to more manageable, but it’s about the only thing right now that’s come down some,” Garrett said.
Board member Sandra Blankenship, one of Killeen’s representatives on the water board, said she does not like to raise rates but also recognized the necessity.
“As much as I hate to actually put this much of an increase, I think it’s necessary just to try and cover the costs — operational management costs,” Blankenship said.
Garrett told Blankenship during the discussion that he is confident that with the amount of water the district is processing as a result of drought conditions, the increased rates will cover the increase in chlorine costs.
The board voted unanimously — 6-0 in the absence of Vice President Blair Williams — to approve the increased rates.
Other agenda items approved by the board included:
In a unanimous vote, to award a bid to JNA Painting of Dallas in the amount of $49,000 for cleaning and epoxy coating for one chlorine contact basin at the 38th Street Wastewater Plant.
In a unanimous vote, to award a bid to Stolz Mechanical of Washington, Texas, in the amount of $668,000 for the Belton Plant 4 filter media removal and media installation.
In a 5-1 vote, to award a bid to Sandbag Store of Las Vegas in the amount of $39,900 for bagging equipment at the compost facility. Director Kenny Wells voted in opposition.
