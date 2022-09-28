WCID

The board of directors for the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 in Killeen officially adopted the expected rate increases for cities for water and wastewater production.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

As area city budgets go into effect Saturday, they will officially be met with an increase of water and wastewater services from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1. The board of trustees of the water district officially adopted the new rates in its monthly meeting Wednesday morning.

Having been an expected increase based on the new fiscal year budget adopted by the board in April, the adopted increase calls for 78 cents per 1,000 gallons of fresh water processed — up from 72 cents — and $1.06 per 1,000 gallons of wastewater processed — a 10-cent increase.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.