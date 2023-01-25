Members of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board of directors selected their new peer director, filling the vacancy for the place that represents Belton.
In a 4-2 vote, the board selected Joyce Jones to fill the vacancy left when Blair Williams resigned in November.
WCID-1 board members Rob Robinson, Richard Grandy, Dale Treadway and Kenny Wells voted in favor of Jones, while Sandra Blankenship and Ricky Wilson voted in favor of Bill Rosenberg.
In executive session on Jan. 11, the board interviewed Jones and Rosenberg as potential replacements for Williams.
Jones, who is a psychology professor at Central Texas College and runs a commercial cattle operation, will be sworn into the position at the next meeting on Feb. 22.
During the meeting, the board also unanimously voted to authorize the issuance, sale and delivery of revenue refunding bonds. What that means is the district is looking to refinance around $50 million of bonds from 2012 and 2014.
Garry Kimball, the district’s financial advisor, explained Wednesday morning that the interest rate on the bonds, as of Wednesday, would drop from 4.72% to 4.1%.
“Even though that’s not a big difference, taking the old rate of 4.72% down to 4.1% doesn’t sound like a lot, but for $50 million, it is a lot,” Kimball said.
Kimball told the board the refinancing translates into a reduction of around $2 million of debt service, or around $120,000 per year for the remainder of the term, which the bonds mature in 2039. The net present value is around $1.3 million.
“Net present value” is a term that describes the difference between the present value of cash inflows and the present value of cash outflows over a period of time, according to Investopedia.
When the rate locks, it could even be better, however.
“We’ve actually had a nice bit of improvement in the bond market since these numbers were run, and it’s a very highly sensitive transaction,” Kimball said. “So, today, instead of 4.1% being the current market, we’re right at about 3.8%.”
Should the rates lock at 3.8%, it would translate into around $3.9 million in debt service reduction, or around $225,000 per year and a net present value of $2.6 million.
Due to restrictions from the Internal Revenue Service, the district cannot close on the transaction any sooner than April 13. Rates can lock on the new bonds approximately four to six weeks ahead of the closing date, meaning the earliest Kimball can lock the rates is March 1.
“It’s been a very volatile market,” Kimball said. “We would prefer to have an approval in hand to be able to go and capture the savings just as soon as we’re able within the IRS rules.
“Because you’re a public entity, these are public funds, and you’re charged with a fiduciary duty to the customer, capturing whatever savings are available and that’s what we’ve got in front of you today.”
