Board members of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 in Killeen are set to hear an update on the Belton Water Plant.
New business on the agenda for the monthly meeting Tuesday is for Josh Coleman, L5E Group, to update the board on standby generation for the plant.
Also on the agenda are reports from the wastewater superintendent, the deputy general manager and the general manager of WCID-1.
Normally meeting on the fourth Wednesday of the month, the board is meeting Tuesday due to scheduling conflicts with the general manager.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Those wishing to attend the meeting can do so in person at 201 S. 38th St. in Killeen. The meeting can be viewed online at https://meet.goto.com/238688693. For best audio quality and to minimize bandwidth issues dial 669-224-3412 with access code 238-688-693 and mute your computer audio.
