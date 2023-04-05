Due to inflationary effects as well as projected maintenance projects, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 is proposing a higher budget for water treatment and wastewater processing. The district held its budget workshop with its board of directors Wednesday morning in Killeen where WCID-1 General Manager Ricky Garrett presented the proposed budget.

Included in the increase are proposed rate increases for cities and entities that receive water from Bell County WCID-1. The district is proposing a 7-cent increase from 78 cents per 1,000 gallons to 85 cents per 1,000 gallons for raw water treatment and an 8-cent increase from $1.06 to $1.14 per 1,000 gallons of sewer water treated.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.