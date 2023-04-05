Due to inflationary effects as well as projected maintenance projects, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 is proposing a higher budget for water treatment and wastewater processing. The district held its budget workshop with its board of directors Wednesday morning in Killeen where WCID-1 General Manager Ricky Garrett presented the proposed budget.
Included in the increase are proposed rate increases for cities and entities that receive water from Bell County WCID-1. The district is proposing a 7-cent increase from 78 cents per 1,000 gallons to 85 cents per 1,000 gallons for raw water treatment and an 8-cent increase from $1.06 to $1.14 per 1,000 gallons of sewer water treated.
The rates are charged to area cities, and not necessarily individual residents. However, area cities could raise rates for residents they provide water services to.
WCID-1 is a water wholesaler that draws raw water from Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake and treats it for Fort Hood, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, WCID-3 (Nolanville) and the 439 Water Supply Corporation.
Steve Kana, Killeen’s director of water and sewer utilities, said that should the rate increases hold true as proposed, it is likely to have an impact on Killeen residents.
“We expect, as a city, that the cost is going to go up,” Kana said Wednesday morning, saying each department in Killeen is internally preparing their budget expectations for the upcoming year. “In our budget — Water and Sewer — we put 5% (increase) on most items across the board.”
The WCID-1 board is expected to approve the budget on April 26, but rate increases would not take effect until Oct. 1 when city fiscal years begin. WCID’s budget goes from May 1 through April 30 each year.
Garrett said, however, the proposed rates could change even after the budget is approved but before the city budgets go into effect.
“There’s time between the end of April and September — or if catastrophic events or economic events change, there is adjustment time if necessary,” Garrett said.
Overall, the water district is proposing at $16.4 million budget for the coming fiscal year.
The water district is looking at a budget for raw water treatment of around $10.3 million, up from the $9.46 million from a year ago, and higher than the projected $8.99 million actual budget for the previous year.
The budget calls for large increases in projected maintenance costs, chemical expenses and laboratory supplies.
Also expected to increase are general insurance costs. According to the budget presented, the water district is expecting that to increase from $136,370 to $156,750.
Board member Kenny Wells, who represents one of Killeen’s districts, thought the expected increase seems a bit modest.
Wells, a business owner, said he has seen his insurance costs increase by nearly 40 to 50%.
Garrett and his staff present, however, said the policy is set to expire in June so the district will not see a quote until around a month in advance.
On the wastewater treatment side, the water district is projecting a $6.1 million budget, up from the nearly $5.6 million budget approved a year ago, the $4.8 million amended budget and the $4.6 million estimated actual budget from the previous year.
Similar to the water treatment budget, the major increases include projected maintenance costs, chemical expenses and laboratory supplies.
Garrett told the board Wednesday that he expects the district to process more waste water due to updated climate predictions.
A year ago, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projected La Nina — or drought — conditions for much of the year. Those predictions held true, crippling the Central Texas area with extreme drought conditions.
This year, however, the NOAA is projecting El Nino conditions to increase as the summer ends, which would bring wet weather and more rain with it.
Garrett has told the board in the past that wastewater treatment is higher when there is more rain.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Garrett said.
