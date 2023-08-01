Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 — which supplies the drinking water for the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area — has officially imposed Stage 2 water restrictions based on guidance from the Brazos River Authority due to current drought conditions being experienced at Belton Lake.
As of Tuesday, the lake was measuring 62% full, which was the trigger for Stage 2 measures.
Stage 2 restrictions target a total of a 10% reduction in water use from usage that would occur in the absence of drought measures, WCID-1’s news release read.
“This declaration has been expected with the extreme drought conditions we’re experiencing in the Central Texas area for both Lake Belton and Lake Stillhouse,” said Ricky Garrett, executive director of WCID-1, in the Tuesday release.
WCID-1 provides wholesale water service to the cities of Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Nolanville (WCID-3) and Belton along with Fort Cavazos and 439 Water Supply Corporation.
Each city/entity is expected to issue its own water restriction measures that will result in a 10% reduction in usage. Because each city/entity has its own ordinances and drought contingencies, measures may differ from city to city.
Late Monday, Killeen released its Stage 2 restrictions. They are as follows:
1) Hose-end sprinkler systems or automatic irrigation of landscaped areas shall be limited to Sundays and Thursdays for customers with a street address ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6 or 8), and Saturdays and Wednesdays for water customers with a street address ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 or 9). These types of irrigation are further limited to the irrigation of landscaped areas only between the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight on designated watering days.
2) Irrigation of landscaped areas is permitted at any time if it is by means of hand-held hose, a faucet filled bucket or watering can of five gallons or less, or drip irrigation system.
3) Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane or other vehicle is prohibited except on designated watering days between the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight on designated watering days. Such washing, when allowed, shall be done with a hand-held bucket or a hand-held hose equipped with a positive shutoff nozzle for quick rinses. Vehicle washing may be done at any time on the immediate premises of a commercial car wash or commercial service station. Further, such washing may be exempted from these regulations, if the health, safety, and welfare of the public is contingent upon frequent vehicle cleansing, such as garbage trucks and vehicles used to transport food and perishables.
4) Use of water to fill, refill, or add to any indoor or outdoor swimming pools, wading pools, or jacuzzi- type pools is prohibited except on designated watering days between the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight.
5) Operation of any ornamental fountain or pond for aesthetic or scenic purposes is prohibited except where necessary to support aquatic life or where such fountains or ponds are equipped with a recirculation system.
6) Use of water from hydrants shall be limited to fire fighting and related activities, or other activities necessary to maintain public health, safety, and welfare, except that use of water from designated fire hydrants for construction purposes may be allowed under special permit from the city of Killeen.
7) All restaurants are prohibited from serving water to its patrons except when requested by the patron.
8) Use of water for the irrigation of golf course greens, tees, and fairways is prohibited except on designated watering days between the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight. However, if the golf course uses a water source other than potable water, the facility shall not be subject to these regulations.
9)The following uses of water are defined as non-essential and are prohibited:
- Washing down of any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts, or other hard-surfaced areas
- Use of water to wash down buildings or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection
- Use of water for dust control
- Flushing gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or street
- Failure to repair a controllable leak(s) within a reasonable period after having been given notice by the City directing the repair of such leak(s)
