The Bell County Democratic Party will publicly support two candidates in runoff races for Harker Heights City Council. The party is set to have a rally and barnstorm event at 1 p.m. Saturday for Lynda Nash and Stacey Wilson at Carl Levin Park.
Along with being the incumbent city council member for Place 4 on the Heights council, Nash is also the Democratic Party chair.
County Commissioner Louie Minor and Sri Kulkarni of Texas Blue Action will introduce the candidates and block-walk with volunteers, party officials said.
Kulkarni is a former candidate for U.S. Congress in the 22nd District of Texas.
Currently, Kulkarni is a chief strategist. He served 14 years as a foreign service officer prior to running for Congress, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Nash is seeking reelection and faces former Mayor Mike Aycock, while Wilson seeks election for the vacant Place 2 seat against former Councilman Hal Schiffman.
The Bell County GOP has endorsed Aycock and Schiffman.
Traditionally, city and school board elections have been nonpartisan in Texas for about the last century, according to the Dallas Morning News.
