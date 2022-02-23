Bell County Water Control and Improvement District 1 General Manager Ricky Garrett briefed the board of directors Wednesday morning that he intends to make an emergency purchase. The purchase will be for a new computer server for the South Wastewater Treatment Plant on Chaparral Road in Killeen.
Garrett told the board that the server, which controls the plant’s components, has been acting up for the past few weeks.
“Our integrator and our (supervisory control and data acquisition) expert says he didn’t know how many more times that thing’s going to reboot, so if that fails, then we could have some compliance issues,” Garrett said during the meeting.
Garrett explained that the new server should cost less than $30,000 and it is a purchase that he feels is too important to make before the next fiscal year budget, which is set to begin May 1.
“It’s a sequence batch reactor plant, with is a really complicated term, but what it means is there’s a whole lot of valves — opens, closings, air on/off — that would then have to be controlled manually,” Garrett said after the meeting. “And some of that stuff is not configured for easy manual control.”
Lake Belton Plant Expansion
Garrett also gave the board of directors an update on the status of expanding the Lake Belton Water Treatment Facility. Five of the WCID’s entities — Killeen, Copperas Cove, Belton, WCID 3 and the 439 Water Supply Corporation — need additional treatment capacity within the next 20 years.
To provide these entities with the water they need, WCID needs to expand the Lake Belton Water Treatment Facility. To expand the Lake Belton plant, the new Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant, which came online in July 2021, needs to shoulder the burden.
Garrett explained after the meeting that there is a five- to six-year window to expand the Lake Belton Water Treatment Facility until the Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant reaches capacity.
Garrett said the cost to expand the Lake Belton plant is undergoing quality control, but the preliminary estimations put the price tag around $155 million.
Aquifer Storage and Recovery
At the end of the meeting when taking items from the board, Sandra Blankenship, the board secretary and director of the K-2 precinct in Killeen, reiterated the importance of aquifer storage and recovery. She is urging entities to store unused water in either the Edwards Aquifer or the Trinity Aquifer.
“All the projections are showing that this year is going to be a very, very dry year,” Blankenship said after the meeting. “... (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) predictions, every other prediction that’s coming through is saying that it’s going to be a very dry year.”
Voting precincts
During the meeting, the board of directors voted unanimously to approve revised Draft Plan A to revise the district’s voting precincts based on redistricting.
The vote was 6-0 in the absence of Board Vice President Blair Williams.
The now-approved plan splits a portion of State Highway 195 into two precincts with residents on the west side of the road being part of Precinct K-1, chaired by Director John Fisher and those on the east side into Precinct K-2, chaired by Blankenship.
Pursuant to the changes with redistricting, the number of precincts will remain at seven with the city of Killeen holding three of those seats. Of the three Killeen precincts, there’s an expansion of the northern “K-3” Killeen voting precinct south to Interstate 14, taking a slice from Killeen’s southern “K-2” voting precinct. This means hundreds of voters along the northern side of the interstate in Killeen will be voting for the seat currently held by Kenny Wells instead of the seat currently held by Blankenship.
Perhaps the biggest proposed change is the “P-5” or 439 Water Supply Corporation’s precinct represented by Richard Grandy. That precinct gains a large portion of territory along Belton Lake near the Fort Hood recreation area.
