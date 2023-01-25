A Belton man was charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm by a felon after he was stopped for a traffic violation in Killeen on Sunday, according to an arrest affidavit.
Court records show Daniel Lee Wilson’s car was searched when he was stopped by a Killeen police officer and asked to exit the car. The suspect admitted to police that he was a felon and a firearm was in the vehicle he was driving.
