Cities that use Belton Lake for their drinking water issued Stage 2 water restrictions last week while Belton Lake continues to dry up.
On Tuesday, the lake measured 62% full, which triggered the Stage 2 measures. On Saturday, the lake was 61.5% full.
Stage 2 restrictions usually target a total of a 10% reduction in water use.
Each city which uses water from the lake issued their own water restriction measures last week.
Because each city has its own ordinances and drought contingencies, measures can differ from city to city.
Here is a look at the Stage 2 water restrictions in each area city, which will stay in effect until the lake fills back up or worsens, which would enact Stage 3 or higher restrictions.
Killeen
Killeen released its list of Stage 2 restrictions last week. They are as follows:
1) Hose-end sprinkler systems or automatic irrigation of landscaped areas shall be limited to Sundays and Thursdays for customers with a street address ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6 or 8), and Saturdays and Wednesdays for water customers with a street address ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 or 9). These types of irrigation are further limited to the irrigation of landscaped areas only between the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight on designated watering days.
2) Irrigation of landscaped areas is permitted at any time if it is by means of hand-held hose, a faucet filled bucket or watering can of five gallons or less, or drip irrigation system.
3) Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane or other vehicle is prohibited except on designated watering days between the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight on designated watering days. Such washing, when allowed, shall be done with a hand-held bucket or a hand-held hose equipped with a positive shutoff nozzle for quick rinses. Vehicle washing may be done at any time on the immediate premises of a commercial car wash or commercial service station. Further, such washing may be exempted from these regulations, if the health, safety, and welfare of the public is contingent upon frequent vehicle cleansing, such as garbage trucks and vehicles used to transport food and perishables.
4) Use of water to fill, refill, or add to any indoor or outdoor swimming pools, wading pools, or jacuzzi- type pools is prohibited except on designated watering days between the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight.
5) Operation of any ornamental fountain or pond for aesthetic or scenic purposes is prohibited except where necessary to support aquatic life or where such fountains or ponds are equipped with a recirculation system.
6) Use of water from hydrants shall be limited to fire fighting and related activities, or other activities necessary to maintain public health, safety, and welfare, except that use of water from designated fire hydrants for construction purposes may be allowed under special permit from the city of Killeen.
7) All restaurants are prohibited from serving water to its patrons except when requested by the patron.
8) Use of water for the irrigation of golf course greens, tees, and fairways is prohibited except on designated watering days between the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight. However, if the golf course uses a water source other than potable water, the facility shall not be subject to these regulations.
9) The following uses of water are defined as non-essential and are prohibited:
Washing down of any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts, or other hard-surfaced areas
Use of water to wash down buildings or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection
Use of water for dust control
Flushing gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or street
Failure to repair a controllable leak within a reasonable period after having been given notice by the City directing the repair of such leak.
Nolanville
The Stage 2 water restrictions for Nolanville are as follows:
Watering of lawns, filling of pools, or any type of outside water use may not be done except between the hours of 8 p.m. to 10 a.m., and may only be used on the designated water use day — which are Sundays and Thursday for home address with an even number; and Saturdays and Wednesdays for homes with an odd-numbered address. There is no water runoff allowed from areas being watered.
Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane or other vehicle is prohibited except on designated watering days and only between 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.
Such washing should be done with a hand-held bucket or hand-held hose equipped with a positive shutoff nozzle.
The use of water to fill, refill, or add to any indoor or outside swimming pools, wading pools, or jacuzzi type pools is prohibited except on designated watering days and between the times 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.
Fort Cavazos
The following Stage 2 water conservation measures are required of all soldiers, civilians and contractors who work or reside on Fort Cavazos:
No watering of all types of landscaping between the hours of 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily. There is no water runoff allowed from areas being watered.
Privately owned vehicle washing is only allowed at residences or barracks using a water bucket or a hose with a flow control nozzle in order to minimize water waste.
Military units will maximize use of Tactical Vehicle Wash Facilities so that recycled water can be used to the greatest extent possible and minimize vehicle washing at motor pool wash racks using potable water.
Washing of emergency and other work-related vehicles and equipment shall only be done when necessary to ensure their safe operation.
The use of potable water for construction activities, such as dust control, will be minimized to the greatest extent practicable.
No refilling of privately owned pools.
No fundraising or organizational car washes.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights has these Stage 2 water restrictions:
Stage 2 allows irrigation system use and filling swimming pools on Sundays and Thursdays for street addresses ending in an even number or Saturdays and Wednesdays for street addresses ending in an odd number.
Outdoor water use is prohibited between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. except with hand-held hoses equipped with a positive pistol grip nozzle or other device that automatically shuts off water flow when the hose is not being used, or hand-held buckets.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove, which has a goal to reduce water demand by 15% under Stage 2, issued these water restrictions:
The City of Copperas Cove will reduce or discontinue flushing of water mains, reduce or discontinue irrigation of public landscaped areas; use of reclaimed water for non-potable purposes will be allowed.
Irrigation of landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems shall be limited to designated days. Irrigation of landscaped areas is further limited to the hours of midnight until 10 a.m. and from 8 p.m. until midnight on designated watering days. However, irrigation of landscaped areas is permitted at any time if it is by means of a hand-held hose, a faucet filled bucket or watering can of five gallons or less, or drip irrigation system. The designated watering days are by street addresses ending the last digit: 0 or 1 (Monday); 2 or 3 (Tuesday); 4 or 5 (Wednesday); 6 or 7 (Thursday); 8 or 9 (Friday).
Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane or other vehicle is prohibited except on designated watering days between the hours of midnight and 10 a.m. and between 8 p.m. and midnight. Such washing, when allowed, shall be done with a hand-held bucket. Washing may be done at any time on the immediate premises of a commercial car wash or commercial service station. Further, such washing may be exempted from these regulations if the health safety, and welfare of the public is contingent upon frequent vehicle cleansing, such as garbage trucks and vehicles used to transport food and perishables.
Use of water to fill, and/or refill, any indoor or outdoor swimming pools, wading pools, or jacuzzi-type pools is prohibited except on designated watering days between the hours of midnight and 10 a.m. and between 8 p.m. and midnight.
Operations of any ornamental fountain or pond for aesthetic or scenic purposes are prohibited except where necessary to support aquatic life or where such fountains or ponds are equipped with a recirculating system.
Use of water from hydrants shall be limited to firefighting, related activities, or other activities necessary to maintain public health, safety, and welfare, except that use of water from designated fire hydrants for construction purposes may be allowed under special permit from the City of Copperas Cove.
Use of water for the irrigation of golf course greens, tees and fairways is prohibited except on designated watering days between the hours midnight and 10 a.m. and between 8 p.m. and midnight. However, if the golf course utilizes a non-potable water source such as reclaimed water, the facility shall not be subject to these regulations.
All restaurants are prohibited from serving water to patrons except upon request of the patron.
The following uses of water are defined as non-essential and are prohibited: Wash down of any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, and tennis courts, or other hard-surfaced areas; Use of water to wash down buildings or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection; Use of water for dust control, unless reclaimed water is used; Flushing gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or street; Failure to repair a controllable leak within a reasonable period after having been given notice directing the repair of such leak.
Belton
The city of Belton imposed these Stage 2 water restrictions.
Under Stage 2 restrictions, customers can only water lawns between 8 p.m. and midnight and midnight to 10 a.m. Even-numbered addresses can water on Sundays and Thursdays while odd-numbered addresses can water on Saturdays and Wednesdays.
The Belton restrictions also limit washing of vehicles, irrigation of golf courses and refilling pools.
