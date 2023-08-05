Water

A water tower is seen from Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen. Stage 2 water restrictions are in place for Killeen and other cities that use water from Belton Lake.

 Herald | File

Cities that use Belton Lake for their drinking water issued Stage 2 water restrictions last week while Belton Lake continues to dry up.

On Tuesday, the lake measured 62% full, which triggered the Stage 2 measures. On Saturday, the lake was 61.5% full.

Lake Belton cow

A thirsty cow takes a sip of water from Lake Belton.

