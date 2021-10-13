Methamphetamine was found in a Belton man’s car after police conducted a routine traffic stop in Killeen on Saturday, according to court documents.
According to an affidavit obtained Wednesday, Ryan Williams, 34, was pulled over in what appeared to be a routine traffic stop Saturday, after failing to signal his turn into the center lane.
However, when Killeen police ran a computerized check on Williams, they found two active warrants, originating from Harker Heights.
Williams was placed under arrest, the affidavit said, and KPD officers subsequently conducted a search, finding a clear glass pipe with white and burned residue, “the kind used to smoke illegal narcotics,” as well as unlabled pill bottles and a loaded syringe with clear liquid.
The affidavit claims that Williams waived his Miranda rights and claimed ownership of the syringe, pills, and pipe.
According to the affidavit, Williams became agitated while being driven back to jail, yelling at the arresting officer, “Let me catch you at Walmart, let me catch you at Walmart, b---.” among other expletives. Williams was charged with issuing a terroristic threat against an officer of the peace after he allegedly said that we would violate the officer if he caught him at Walmart.
Williams is officially charged with possession less than 1 gram of control group one, the most serious set of controlled substances. Williams is also charged with terroristic threat against an officer of the peace.
Williams is currently being held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond.
Other Arraignments
Mikhye Tyler was arrested Saturday on suspicion of stealing a car from the Lions Club Park on Friday. According to the affidavit, the vehicle was tracked using the “find my phone” app, as the owner’s phone was still in the car when it was stolen.
Tyler’s bond was set to $20,000. He was not listed as being an inmate of Bell County Jail as of Wednesday.
