HARKER HEIGHTS —The life of Susan Kelly Hendrick, an H-E-B partner at the Indian Trail store's pharmacy and 24-year resident of Texas, was honored with the unveiling of a bench, plaque and planting of a tree at Carl Levin Park during a 1 p.m. ceremony on Friday.
Hendrick passed away suddenly from COVID on Aug. 31, 2021, at the age of 61.
She left behind her husband, Larry, children Mareena Hendrick, Christina Klespies, and Tiffany Klespies, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
More than 50 people assembled on the eastern side of the park to pay their respects, including a notable representation of her co-workers from the H-E-B Pharmacy.
Harker Heights City Councilman Michael Blomquist told the Herald that Sue touched many lives in Harker Heights.
“She was a bright soul and her smile was contagious,” Blomquist said.
“Her contribution of joy and service to others was impressive, and from myself and other individuals, we thought it appropriate to raise funds so she would be remembered with this bench and tree that overlooks the pond.
“City dollars were not spent on this memoriam but paid for by her friends and family,” Blomquist said.
Hendrick’s husband, Larry, said, “I’m overwhelmed with the outpouring of love for Susan by this community.”
I wasn’t able to attend the ceremony today because I was out of town, and wasn’t able to attend her memorial service either because I had COVID, but I want her family to know that I truly loved Sue. I’ve been a pharmacy customer for years. She knew me, my husband, and kids by name and if she saw us in store she would always say hello. If she wasn’t busy we’d chat about family and she dearly loved hers. Thanksgiving seemed to be the holiday she liked best because she got to cook for the family and spend time with you all. I really miss her, and I am so sorry for your loss. It lifts my heart to know she was honored this way.
