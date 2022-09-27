A couple of events for gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s campaign are scheduled for Central Texas in the coming days.
On Wednesday, from 6-7 p.m., O’Rourke’s team is scheduled to be in Killeen. The “Plan to Win” organizing rally is open to the public and will take place at The Social Instance, 2201 S. W.S. Young Drive, Suite 111-C.
According to O’Rourke’s website, the Killeen event is intended to be an event for attendees to learn how he plans to win the gubernatorial election against Gov. Greg Abbott.
“We’ll talk about where we’re coming from, how we can win, and we’ll all leave knowing what work needs to be done to elect Beto as our next governor,” O’Rourke’s campaign website said.
The O’Rourke campaign has also organized several block walks to knock on people’s doors and inform people where, when and how to vote. One is planned in Florence from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 8.
“All you have to do to prepare for the event is download our block walking app, MiniVAN, to your smartphone, make sure your phone is fully charged, and wear comfortable clothes and shoes,” the campaign website said about the event.
O’Rourke is not scheduled to be at the Florence block walk.
(1) comment
Nobody is more unfit for any office than Beto. He is a liar whose position on issues varies with the audience he has. He is anti police, pro criminal, pro abortion, pro open borders pro confiscatory taxation and excessive regulation, for teaching marxist racist CRT to schoolchildren. He is a Biden clone who represents a clear and present danger to Texans
