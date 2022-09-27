Beto O'Rourke 3

Tony Matamoros holds up a sign at a town hall for Beto O'Rourke in Killeen on Monday.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

A couple of events for gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s campaign are scheduled for Central Texas in the coming days.

On Wednesday, from 6-7 p.m., O’Rourke’s team is scheduled to be in Killeen. The “Plan to Win” organizing rally is open to the public and will take place at The Social Instance, 2201 S. W.S. Young Drive, Suite 111-C.

don76550

Nobody is more unfit for any office than Beto. He is a liar whose position on issues varies with the audience he has. He is anti police, pro criminal, pro abortion, pro open borders pro confiscatory taxation and excessive regulation, for teaching marxist racist CRT to schoolchildren. He is a Biden clone who represents a clear and present danger to Texans

