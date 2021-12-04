HARKER HEIGHTS — A crowd of more than a couple hundred people gathered underneath or near the pavilion of Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights on Saturday to get a glimpse of a state governor hopeful — Beto O’Rourke.
The El Paso Democrat entered to a loud cheer through the middle of the pavilion and spoke on a few main talking points while having a Texas flag and several Beto for Texas sign-toting supporters as his backdrop.
He focused on increasing access to medical care for veterans and to all Texans, ensuring the power grid does not fail and leave millions without power again, increasing pay for teachers, re-establishing trust with law enforcement officials, giving women the right to choose to do what is best for their bodies and legalizing marijuana.
Speaking about the historic Winter Storm Uri from February, O’Rourke said he was proud to see Texans helping one another but said the situation should never happen again.
“I tell you what ... I trust you, we trust one another and we know the solution,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure that we weatherize the grid — that we make whatever investment necessary so that we can keep the lights on going forward.”
Among the nearly 200 people gathered to see O’Rourke was Joe Hernandez, commonly known as “Little Joe,” a musical artist based in Temple who has the band named Little Joe Y La Familia.
He said as a great-grandfather, he is concerned about the future of his granddaughters and great-granddaughters. He alluded to the Heartbeat Bill that recently passed and went into effect as “horrible.”
“All women should have the right to choose,” Hernandez said. “And I think that if that right is taken from them, we all lose.”
Also there showing their support were Myrna Dalton and her husband, Britt.
“I think the fact that he is not influenced by any (political action committee) money is primarily the reason that we support him,” Myrna said. “And also his stance on health care and immigration are just some of the issues that we really like; it’s the way he stands.”
After speaking to the crowd and taking photos with them, O’Rourke took time to speak to the media. He emphasized why Bell County is a critical piece to gaining trust.
In order for O’Rourke to win the governor’s seat, he must first secure the Democratic nomination in the March 1 primary.
“I don’t expect anyone to vote for me if I have not shown up first and listened to that person, found a way in which we can work together and then decided we’re going to move forward for Texas,” he said.
O’Rourke said other Democrats in the past have neglected some counties in Texas, and he is not going to make that mistake.
Of the around 200 people in the crowd, some were not entirely in favor of O’Rourke’s candidacy. Some could be seen wearing “Make America Great Again” hats, or waving “Come and Take It” flags.
One of those holding a sign implying that Texans would not let O’Rourke take their AR-15s or AK47s was Killeen resident Jordan Redman.
“The only thing I have a problem with Mr. Beto is that he wants to take away our AR-15s and our AK47s, and there’s no way that I’ll ever let that happen,” Redman said.
Responding to a question related directly about those who were visibly in support of gun rights, O’Rourke said he agrees with protecting the Second Amendment.
“Most of us — myself included — grew up with guns in our homes and also grew up with understanding responsibility of gun ownership,” he said.
O’Rourke said a lot of people agree with background checks and agree that there shouldn’t be a permitless carry law that allows them to carry loaded firearms in public without a background check.
“So that’s where I think we can begin the conversation, and at the end of the day, land at a place where we protect the Second Amendment and protect the lives of our fellow Texans,” he said.
One of the things Redman did agree with O’Rourke on is better health care access for veterans. Redman is a five-year veteran of the Army who was medically discharged.
“I really love that he’s getting in with the veterans and trying to help with them,” Redman said.
While in Congress, O’Rourke represented District 16, which included El Paso, another military town with nearby Fort Bliss.
O’Rourke said in his speech that during his time in Congress, the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in El Paso ranked 148th out of 148 in wait time for mental health care access.
“(It is) Unconscionable and unforgiving, unacceptable to me,” O’Rourke said. “Those veterans who came back from Vietnam, from Korea, from Afghanistan, from Iraq with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, the signature wounds and conditions of service and combat to this country.
“I want to make sure that they’re not waiting years or months or even weeks to be able to see a provider; they’ve got to get in right now.”
O’Rourke ran against Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018, and had a presidential campaign for the 2020 election.
O’Rourke is one of two Democratic candidates who have filed for the gubernatorial race, according to the Secretary of State's website. The other is Missouri City Democrat Deirdre Gilbert.
On the Republican side, candidates who have filed include Gov. Greg Abbott, Danny Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn and Allen West.
