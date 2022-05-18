Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will make another visit to Central Texas on Monday as he is expected to conduct a town hall at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9191, 3307 Zephyr Road in Killeen. The town hall, according to his website, is scheduled to go from noon to 1 p.m. Monday. A volunteer signup session begins at 11 a.m.
“Join Beto as he outlines his unifying vision for a Texas that fully serves the veterans who served all of us,” his website says.
During his time in the U.S. Congress, O’Rourke served on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, working with Republicans and Democrats to improve veteran access to health care and increase staffing and decrease wait times at the El Paso Veterans Affairs hospital, the event’s details read.
The event will be held indoors and meets ADA standards.
For more information on the event, go to https://betoorourke.com/ and click on the heading “Events.”
