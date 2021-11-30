Beto O’Rourke, a politician from El Paso,will make a campaign stop in Killeen for a meet and greet from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Carl Levin Park, 400 Millers Crossing.
He has announced his intent to seek the Democratic nomination for the state’s gubernatorial race.
O’Rourke is a former congressman for District 16. He has also run against Sen. Ted Cruz and had a presidential campaign for the 2020 elections.
For more information about his campaign, go to https://betoorourke.com/.
