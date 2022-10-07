Exactly one month before the Nov. 8 election where he’ll be competing for governor, Beto O’Rourke is returning to Killeen for a “statewide week of action.”
The gubernatorial hopeful is hosting a “block walk” on Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m. O’Rourke and volunteers from the Killeen area will walk through Killeen’s neighborhoods as they canvass for votes after meeting at the H-E-B at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter loop.
The “block walk” marks the third time O’Rourke has come to the Killeen area in the past 12 months, representing a strong push to flip the traditionally red voters of the Central Texas area.
According to a news release from O’Rourke’s campaign, the event is part of the “Plan to Win Organizing Tour,” an organizing push that has taken the candidate to 50 “rural” stops in communities throughout rural Texas. O’Rourke most recently visited Lampasas, where he discussed gun control and veteran support, a central theme of his campaign in Central Texas.
It is unclear exactly how long the “block walk” will last, but O’Rourke is expected to attend a third such event on Saturday in Georgetown at 3:30 p.m.
