No charges were filed after a bicyclist was reportedly hit by a driver at the intersection of Verna Lee Boulevard and Chaucer Lane in Harker Heights on Friday.
“Further investigation revealed the bicyclist and (driver) were both stopped at the intersection and misunderstood each other’s intentions,” according to a news release. “The bicyclist believed the (driver) had seen them and was allowing them to cross in the crosswalk.”
