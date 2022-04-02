A large swathe of people followed Killeen auctioneer Randall Kirkes around the Killeen Special Events Center as the city auctioned off several pieces of excess property Saturday. Killeen auctioned off an array of things such as safes, light fixtures, lawn equipment, office equipment, library items and vehicles.
Quin Terry, Killeen’s buyer and asset manager, explained the city uses an item’s extension of life cycle to determine what is on the auction list.
“So you have an item, such as a vehicle — let’s say these mowers. You know they only have a 15-year extension of life,” Terry said. “So once it reaches the end of its life cycle, then it’s time to get rid of it.”
Terry explained that with vehicles, the extension of life is shorter because along with reaching its life cycle, the city tries to recoup some revenue.
One Copperas Cove resident looking to purchase as many vehicles as he could was Travis Shoemaker, who had his eye in particular on a 2007-2010 range Chevrolet Avalanche.
“The value of the market for SUVs and trucks right now is high,” Shoemaker explained.
Another person who had his eye on something in particular was Randy Terrell, who was eyeing a tiller the city was auctioning off.
“I got some land here in Killeen to make an organic garden,” Terrell said. “Food’s (prices) so high and the fruit don’t taste sweet, so I can raise my own fruits and vegetables and cut the budget down.”
Terrell said he was also looking at some of the vehicles up for auction but nothing really excited him.
The most the city has raised from its annual auction is around $500,000, Terry said. Terry has been in his position and has organized the auction annually since 2014.
Other online auctions happen frequently — almost monthly — with the city auctioning off mostly vehicles. Dates and times of online auctions can be found on the United Auctioneers website at www.united-auctioneers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.