A Killeen balloon artist professional, Mkali Bailey, was selected out of thousands to perform for a huge space-themed balloon project in Colorado by the Big Balloon World team.
The project will involve creating a balloon world the size of two basketball courts, using more than 150,000 balloons, all in support of Life Stories Children and Family Advocacy, a charity organization.
There will be a total of 70 international balloon professionals working on the balloon world creation, according to a news release on the event. Each artist will be leaving their hometown businesses for five days to complete it.
Bailey is a certified balloon artist working in Killeen.
“I’ve been in business a little over three years now, so this big build thing is something that is really big in the balloon industry,” Bailey said to the Herald on Friday. “I just so happened to be selected and be a part of it this time, so I’m very excited.”
The Big Balloon Build team has raised $440,000 in the last 12 months for different charities, along with raising 16,000 pounds of food for different food pantries.
“We believe that every child should live a life free of abuse in a safe, permanent home. We listen to stories and advocate on behalf of children who have been abused and neglected so that our children will have a better tomorrow,” Stuart Davies, director of the Big Balloon Build, said in the release.
