A fantasy world of balloons sits on display. A Killeen balloon artist will soon travel to Colorado to build a similar balloon world with a space theme.

A Killeen balloon artist professional, Mkali Bailey, was selected out of thousands to perform for a huge space-themed balloon project in Colorado by the Big Balloon World team.

The project will involve creating a balloon world the size of two basketball courts, using more than 150,000 balloons, all in support of Life Stories Children and Family Advocacy, a charity organization.

