A change in the temperature is coming beginning Monday with mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of rain.
“Cooler temperatures are in store for the next few days, with a cold front dropping into the Central Texas Area,” meteorologist Allison Prater with the National Weather Service in Dallas/Fort Worth said Sunday. “Monday’s high is predicted to be near 78 with showers and a possible thunderstorm likely after 4 p.m.”
According to the NWS website, rainfall totals between .5 and .75 of an inch are possible, but Prater cautions residents to look for any storm to increase in intensity as the Killeen area moves through its annual Spring/Summer storm pattern. Northeast wind will be 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon, gusting as high as 20 mph. Increasing clouds are expected in the overnight hours, with a low around 67. Winds from the south southeast at 10 to 15 mph — with gusts as high as 25 mph — are expected. Rain chances will increase after sunset.
Tuesday’s forecast is for showers and thunderstorms and a high near 79. Rain chances are at 70%, tapering to 50% by evening. Winds should be from the south at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph with mostly cloudy conditions and a low around 66. Winds may gust to 25 mph.
Mostly cloudy conditions continue Wednesday with a 60% chance of rain likely after 1 p.m. The high should be near 75 with west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. In the afternoon, winds will turn around and come out of the north, gusting as high as 25 mph. Rain chances will lower to 30% in the evening hours with clouds clearing overnight and a low of around 58. Winds continue out of the north at 10-15 mph with gusts only near 20 mph.
“We can expect between 3 to 4 inches of rain in some areas,” Prater said, “There could be localized flooding in some areas.”
The sun is expected to return Thursday with a high near 82. North northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph will move to east northeast in the afternoon. It should be a mostly clear evening with a low around 67.
Friday’s temperatures are expected to increase to near 85 with a low around 67 and mostly clear skies. Saturday’s forecast should return to high daily temperatures nearing 89.
