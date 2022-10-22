If you’re still on the hunt for that perfect pumpkin before Halloween, First United Methodist Church Killeen has thousands to choose from at their patch located at 3501 East Elms Road.

This is the first time since at least 2019 the church has been able to procure such a pasture of plump pumpkins – 2,734 in total – so the pumpkin picking and selfie opportunities are prime every day between now and Halloween.

Pumpkin patch 2.jpg

 More than 2,000 pumpkins await those who visit the First United Methodist Church Killeen between now and Halloween.
Pumpkin patch 6.jpg

Don Sager grabs his pick at the pumpkin patch with more than 2,000 pumpkins Friday afternoon at the First United Methodist Church Killeen.
