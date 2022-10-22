If you’re still on the hunt for that perfect pumpkin before Halloween, First United Methodist Church Killeen has thousands to choose from at their patch located at 3501 East Elms Road.
This is the first time since at least 2019 the church has been able to procure such a pasture of plump pumpkins – 2,734 in total – so the pumpkin picking and selfie opportunities are prime every day between now and Halloween.
Entry to the event is free and open to the public, but kids can enjoy a bouncy hut for $1 or a hayride for $2. Pumpkins range from $1 for a small one up to $25 for larger ones.
Pastor Molly Simpson said their church is hosting this year’s event to help provide a sense of community in Killeen.
“We do the pumpkin patch to meet neighbors and connect to people in our community,” Simpson said Friday.
Simpson wants families in Killeen to take advantage of an affordable family outing.
“You can spend at least an hour or more taking pictures and bouncing in the bounce house,” Simpson said. “I’m a mom myself, so I know you’re looking for an activity they enjoy, that doesn’t take all day, but you enjoy it too… People can come just hang out and not spend any money. We’d be happy to have them here.”
The pumpkin patch is prime selfie territory, ready with Charlie Brown, Spiderman, Captain America, and many more pumpkin displays for girls and boys who want to take photos. There were thousands of pumpkins still available Friday afternoon, but some were already trickling in trying to procure a prime pick of the patch.
Donning a blue Texas Rangers shirt similar in color to the ones worn by church volunteers at the pumpkin patch, Don Sager was one of the first to make his way home with a fresh pumpkin before he was recruited to lend a hand Friday.
“I go to church here, but I had to tell ‘em I’m not here to help right now,” Sager said with a laugh. “I’m a customer.”
Kim Adams and her family came Friday afternoon after they were unable to attend the event these last few years.
“We’ve been coming out here ever since they’ve been doing this, but the past few years they haven’t been doing it,” Adams said as her little ones ran excitedly among the pumpkins and into the bounce house.
“They were excited to see the pumpkins,” Adams said.
First United Methodist Church Killeen sourced their pumpkins from Pumpkins USA, a New Mexico grower with some 1,200 acres who partners with the Navajo Nation in Farmington, NM. The grower has agreements with more than 1,000 churches and nonprofits across the US to deliver pumpkins with little more than a promise and a handshake to share profits. More than half of the proceeds for the pumpkins will go back to the cost of growing and delivering them to Killeen residents, while the rest will go to help fund First United Methodist Church Killeen’s various community service and outreach ministries.
“The pumpkins come from the Navajo Indians in New Mexico,” said Dean Honchul, a church member who helped coordinate delivery and other pumpkin-related logistics for this year’s event. “They’re grown on the reservation.”
As Halloween is rooted in the ancient Celtic harvest festival of Samhain, Pastor Simpson said their church in Killeen is one that’s open to celebrating Halloween as a holiday of sharing their bountiful pre-winter harvest with family and community.
“It’s origins are really about community, sharing faith with your neighbor and having a good year,” she said.
The church’s pumpkin patch is open Sunday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 pm, and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
