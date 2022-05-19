The Overstock furniture store at 701 E. Central Expressway in Killeen — the site of the former Gander Mtn. building — will officially close its doors on Monday, making way for a new business to take its place. Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply sells outdoor furniture, grills, clothing, outdoor recreation gear, pet and ranching supplies and more.
Murdoch’s opened its first location in 1994 in Bozeman, Montana, by John Murdoch.
According to the company website, Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply has 34 locations across five states: Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska and Wyoming. The Killeen location will be among the first in Texas.
The facility was originally built in 2014 and 2015 for Gander Mtn., which opened March 13, 2015. The building is around 52,000 square feet and a total property size of 4.8 acres. Nearly two years to the date — March 10, 2017 — the Minnesota-based retailer announced it would close the doors of 32 under performing stores, including the one in Killeen.
After closing, the facility was home to a seasonal Halloween store called Spirit Halloween until Overstock moved occupied it in mid 2020.
Murdoch’s will take up the entire store and remodel it to fit its needs.
To learn more about Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply or see its products, go to Murdochs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.