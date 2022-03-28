Kids of all ages came out to see the animal acts, jugglers, clowns and gravity defying aerialists under the big top on Sunday in Nolanville. Circus performers from The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus out of Oklahoma were in rare form for two shows under the tent. There were food vendors, face painting, pony rides and bounce houses outside on the grounds near Nola Ruth Drive and Interstate 14. Kids played in and around the exhibits and vendors in the sunshine with lollipops and cotton candy. The smell of carnival food wafted over the crowd of families with strollers or wagons in tow.
Proceeds from the sale of tickets were collected and added to the growing fund for the non-profit Nolanville Faith Outreach Center. The group is working collectively to refurbish an existing building which was donated for use as a medical clinic.
Organizers from the non-profit Nolanville Faith Outreach Center were happy with the turnout and with donations collected for the clinic, slated to be completed sometime this summer.
“We appreciate the neighborhood support and for those who travelled from other communities,” Patricia Warden Outreach Center Board Member said.
Warden is the pastor at Nolanville First United Methodist Church and was genuine in her praise for the volunteers who worked hard to insure this event went off smoothly.
The Nolanville Faith Outreach, Inc., is a team of community churches and volunteers whose mission is to carry out the compassionate healing ministry of Christ by providing personalized quality health services to the medically under served of the greater Nolanville and Harker Heights area. According to their website, “safety-net clinics, which provide free services provided by volunteer healthcare professionals to uninsured patients, offer a number of benefits to health systems.”
Donations to support the clinic may be made by calling 843-453-2464 or mailed to 101 North Main Street, Nolanville, TX 76559. More information is available at nolanillefaith.org or their Facebook page at Nolanville Faith Outreach Center.
