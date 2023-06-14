HARKER HEIGHTS — Dozens of big trucks and military, police and emergency vehicles, along with public service equipment, were on display Wednesday at the annual Big Truck Day, sponsored by the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library Wednesday.
Held at the library’s parking lot, hundreds came to see the lights and sirens up close and visit with personnel who took kids through each vehicle and answered questions.
