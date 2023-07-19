HARKER HEIGHTS — Learning to ride a bike can be challenging for many people; however, Variety, a children’s charity, hosted the “I can shine” event and concentrated on giving wheels to 18 participants this week at the Harker Heights Recreation Center.
Variety partnered with The Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas and the Autism Society of Texas to put on this week-long event.
“It means the world to my son,” Richard Scheffrin of Georgetown said Wednesday. His son Cohen, 13, could be seen mastering the adaptive two-wheeled bicycle as he made dozens of laps around the Harker Heights gymnasium.
The program involves many hours of volunteer service from Variety with the goal being to successfully ride a bicycle on their own.
“The feeling of freedom and independence for some,” according to Stacy Bruce, executive director at Variety. “Eighty percent of riders learn to ride a conventional two-wheel bike by the end of camp.”
The smiles and determined faces of the campers is priceless to the parents and families of children with physical limitations.
Scheffrin said the experience was somewhat challenging for him as a father.
“It is always hard to step away and watch as your child struggles to master something like this,” Scheffrin said. “But, so rewarding to see his success.”
All participants will receive commemorative certificates at the end of their training and bikes will be awarded to a few riders in most need.
