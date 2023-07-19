Bicycles.JPG

Participants use adaptive bicycles in the beginning at "I Can Shine" Bike Camp taking place this week at the Harker Heights Activity Center.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — Learning to ride a bike can be challenging for many people; however, Variety, a children’s charity, hosted the “I can shine” event and concentrated on giving wheels to 18 participants this week at the Harker Heights Recreation Center.

Variety partnered with The Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas and the Autism Society of Texas to put on this week-long event.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.