HARKER HEIGHTS — More than 200 bikers gathered at The Twisted Wrench, 1507 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd, in Harker Heights on Saturday for fellowship and prayer into the new year.
The seventh annual Christian Motorcyclists Association Bike Blessing brought bikers together to pray for safety and blessings in 2020, according to Marc George, the president of the Christian Motorcyclists Association based in Killeen.
