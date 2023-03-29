Texas families would be spared sales tax on menstrual products and some baby supplies under a bill that passed the Texas House of Representatives on a 145-2 vote on Wednesday.
House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, designated House Bill 300 a top priority for the first legislative session after the overturn of Roe v. Wade. The bill will move next to the Senate side.
The proposal, filed by Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, removes sales tax on diapers, baby wipes and bottles; menstrual supplies including tampons, sanitary pads and menstrual cups; maternity clothing; and products for pumping breast milk. After an amendment on third reading from Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, adult diapers would also be tax exempt.
The bill is expected to move next to the Senate Finance Committee. Houston Republican Sen. Joan Huffman, who chairs the committee, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have also voiced support for such “common-sense tax exemptions,” as Patrick called them.
