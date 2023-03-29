Menstrual products

Menstrual products on shelves at a supermarket. 

 Jane Barlow/PA Wire/dpa

Texas families would be spared sales tax on menstrual products and some baby supplies under a bill that passed the Texas House of Representatives on a 145-2 vote on Wednesday.

House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, designated House Bill 300 a top priority for the first legislative session after the overturn of Roe v. Wade. The bill will move next to the Senate side.

