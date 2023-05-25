10 comandments

The Ten Commandments monument on the Texas Capitol grounds in Austin.

A bill requiring the Ten Commandments to be posted in Texas classrooms is dead after failing to get a vote by the House before a crucial Tuesday night deadline.

Senate Bill 1515 sailed through the Texas Senate on party-line votes last month and received initial approval from a House committee on May 16, but it was among dozens of bills that didn’t get a House floor vote before the midnight deadline.

