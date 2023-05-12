Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed Senate Bill 1008, authored by Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton, of Senate District 24, and Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, of House District 54. Buckley also authored one of the identical companion bills, House Bill 1955.

The bill extends the previous statute of a 10-day period for military families to provide proof of residency for purposes of admission into public schools to a 90-day period.

Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton, speaks with the Herald in January. One of his bills was signed by the governor this week.
Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, speaks with the Herald in January. He authored a House companion bill and sponsored a Senate bill that recently was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

