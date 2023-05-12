Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed Senate Bill 1008, authored by Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton, of Senate District 24, and Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, of House District 54. Buckley also authored one of the identical companion bills, House Bill 1955.
The bill extends the previous statute of a 10-day period for military families to provide proof of residency for purposes of admission into public schools to a 90-day period.
“SB 1008 will provide our military families with much needed flexibility and time,” Flores said. “We’ve all seen the effects of the booming housing market in Texas, and central Texas specifically. This exponential growth has put additional stress on military families with orders in Texas who have a short window to find housing for proof of residency for public school admissions. Expanding the time frame from 10 to 90-days will provide military families more ease as they move to Texas.”
Buckley spoke highly of the bill’s passage as well.
“It is great to see SB 1008 signed into law,” he said. “I was proud to author the companion, HB 1955, for my constituents in Bell County. The growth that we have seen in our area has created an unavoidable burden for homebuyers; however, this law is going to give our military families well deserved relief as they transition to Texas on their new orders and are working to get their kids registered for school.”
This is the first bill either legislator has authored or sponsored to be signed by the governor in the 88th Legislative Session.
It is also one of the first four that Abbott signed, according to a news release from Flores’ office.
“It was a true privilege to work with Rep. Buckley on this bill that will benefit our shared constituents in Bell County surrounding Fort Cavazos,” Flores said. “Being one of the first passed into law for the session shows the priority that the Legislature puts on providing for our military families.”
