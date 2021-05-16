A bill that would expand state reimbursement for lost property tax revenue due to the 100% disabled veterans property tax exemption, known as House Bill 125, is effectively dead after it failed to get to a floor vote by midnight Thursday, which was the deadline for bills to be voted on in the House.
The bill would have expanded eligibility to Harker Heights, Nolanville and other cities within 2 miles of a military base. Currently, Killeen, Copperas Cove and cities directly adjacent qualify for the reimbursed funding.
“We’re disappointed that we didn’t get it through,” Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, who sponsored the bill, said on Saturday.
He said the bill had been placed on the calendar to get to a vote as early as Wednesday, but got delayed due to a process called “chubbing” over other bills on the calendar that some legislators in the House did not want to see get passed.
Chubbing refers to the practice of one or more members of the legislature debating bills at great length to slow down the legislative process, according to the Legislative Reference Library of Texas website.
If it had come to a vote, Buckley said the bill would have “absolutely” passed the House. The bill did pass a House committee, 20-1, indicating it was favorable.
While the House bill may be done, the law does still have a chance of passing due to a similar, companion bill in the Texas Senate, which will still be voting on bills in the final two weeks of the session.
Senate Bill 525, filed by Sen. Dawn Buckingham, will essentially do the same thing as House Bill 125.
Buckley said he is hopeful that it will pass.
The proposed law is strongly supported in the Killeen-Fort Hood area, where some cities miss out on millions of dollars in annual property tax revenue due to the heavy population of 100% disabled veterans, who don’t have to pay property taxes on the homes they live in and own due to the state law.
The Texas House Appropriations Committee held a public hearing at the Texas Capitol in April regarding House Bill 125, and local officials attended.
“Our city must forego over 18% of the city’s total property tax revenue this year,” said Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark. “Sustainability of services become difficult and soon, we’re afraid it will be impossible.”
He said that since 2013, the average revenue loss for Harker Heights has been about 31%.
Nolanville Mayor Pro Tem David Williams said Nolanville’s population of retirees has grown by 90% in the last decade.
He described Nolanville as a “bedroom community” and noted that since it is right next to Harker Heights and within close proximity to Killeen, many Nolanville residents shop in the larger cities.
“Our income only comes from two sources as you all are aware — sales tax and property taxes,” Williams said. “... While this is a greatly earned benefit that is needed for all of our disabled veterans, we don’t get that property tax to be able to fund the services that are necessary, and we’re losing out on that sales tax just because we’re a smaller community and we don’t have the shopping.”
“Regardless of whether a city touches Fort Hood, or any military installation, disproportionate is disproportionate is disproportionate,” said Killeen city spokeswoman Hilary Shine, who also spoke at the hearing.
She told the committee that Killeen was testifying in support because although the reimbursement does not wholly make up the loss, it helps fill the gap.
Shine said that since a large portion of the population of Fort Hood lives within the city of Killeen, when the city shifts the tax burden to the rest of the residents, it is doing so at the expense of a lot of other active-duty service members, families and veterans that do not qualify for the exemption.
“Ultimately, it is you are bringing it back to the communities and those communities aren’t having to raise taxes in order to fill those gaps,” Shine said, adding that the roughly $3.5 million in reimbursement to Killeen helped fill about 40% of the gap created by the lost revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.