As the days pass and the May 31 end of the 87th Legislative Session looms, state legislators have been busy taking action on several bills — many times dozens per day. Those bills have made it through committee and were sent across the hall in an effort to get signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.
One of those that may be voted on soon would have a direct impact on all law enforcement agencies and may bring some sense of relief to the family of two Killeen men for different reasons.
House Bill 1272 has made it through the Texas House Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence and is on its way to the Calendars Committee to be scheduled to be brought back to the House floor.
Originally, the bill would have prohibited execution of such warrants.
It has since been substituted and amended.
The substitute leaves the possibility for no-knocks to remain. A magistrate may sign off on a no-knock warrant so long as he or she is not a justice of the peace, a municipal court judge or a constitutional county court judge.
The magistrate signing off on the warrant must determine that the subject of the warrant committed a violent offense and execution of the warrant other than in a no-knock entry would endanger a person’s life or result in destruction of evidence.
During the execution of such warrants, peace officers must wear uniforms that clearly identify them as peace officers, and they must wear body worn cameras that are activated until at least 15 minutes after the execution of the warrant, according to the proposed legislation.
Under the provisions of the amendment, if passed, no-knock warrant execution could only occur between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Marvin Louis Guy, 56, is accused of shooting a Killeen Police Department detective, who later died, during a 5 a.m. no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive in 2014.
KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie and three other officers were shot on May 9, 2014, and Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Nearly five years later, 40-year-old James Scott Reed was killed by a single bullet during a no-knock narcotics raid at his home on Feb. 27, 2019. The family alleged that at least 22 rounds were fired by Killeen Police Department SWAT team members during the early-morning raid and that Reed was armed but did not fire his handgun.
Of the five bills in session relating to the discontinuation of no-knock warrants, HB 1272 is the furthest along in the process.
The Killeen City Council could eliminate the use of no-knock warrants by the Killeen Police Department as soon this week, following a discussion on the item at last Tuesday’s workshop meeting.
Carrying without a permit
Another bill that would have a direct impact on all Texans has made its way through the House and is currently in the Senate.
House Bill 1927 would make it legal for anyone 21 and older who can legally possess a firearm to carry a handgun without first obtaining a permit. It would also make it legal for any such person who is not a member of a criminal street gang to carry the handgun in plain view of their personal vehicle or watercraft.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the Texas Senate, told the Texas Tribune this week that he does not believe the bill will have the support it needs to pass the Senate.
The bill is currently scheduled for a public hearing in the Senate on April 29.
100% Disabled Vet Tax Exemption
One of the top issues for Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, is expanding the eligibility and pot of money for municipalities disproportionately affected by the 100% disabled veterans property tax exemption.
All three bills between the two legislators are still in committee as of Thursday, however.
Buckley’s House Bill 125 has been with the House Appropriations Committee since Feb. 25. It was scheduled to go through a public hearing Tuesday.
This bill would expand eligibility to municipalities that have an extraterritorial jurisdiction boundary within two miles of the boundary of a U.S. military installation. It would make Harker Heights and Nolanville eligible for reimbursement of a portion of the property tax revenue lost.
Buckley’s House Bill 4150 and Buckingham’s identical Senate Bill 524 are in their respective committees.
HB 4150 has been in the House Appropriations Committee since March 29, and SB 524 has been in the Senate Finance Committee since March 9.
Both bills would expand eligibility to Lampasas County for reimbursement of revenue lost from the property tax exemption.
Felons Seeking Public Office
Two bills, both filed by Houston-area lawmakers, would amend the Texas Election Code to make it easier for convicted felons to be able to seek public office.
House Bill 1316, introduced by Rep. Jarvis Johnson, D-Houston, and House Bill 1184, introduced by Harold Dutton Jr., D-Houston, are trying to clarify the language in different ways.
Johnson’s bill would add the wording “have not been finally convicted of a felony or, if so convicted, has: (A) fully discharged that person’s sentence, including any term of incarceration, parole, or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by any court ...”
The proposed wording would mirror the section of the code with the portion that describes qualifications of those who can vote.
Dutton’s bill would add the wording “have not been finally convicted of a felony from which the person has not been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities by a court of competent jurisdiction.”
Both are still in committee.
Cities and Lobbyists
Two bills that initially caused concern for Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove officials are also still in committee.
House Bill 749 and Senate Bill 234 would both prevent cities from using money to pay for lobbyists or lobbying efforts.
HB 749 has been in the House State Affairs Committee since March 26, while SB 234 has been in the Senate State Affairs Committee since March 3.
State Agencies and Personal Data
Senate Bill 16 has been in the Senate Finance Committee since March 3.
The bill that has support from 29 of the 31 senators, including Buckingham, would make it harder for members of the public to obtain personal data of employees of state agencies.
It would require the individual’s consent before state agencies could release that information.
Buckingham's office said Tuesday that they are expecting a substitute for the bill.
