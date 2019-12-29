Bingo

Kendra Ashenbrenner, of Kempner, pulls balls and calls numbers for Bingo on Sunday at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 in Copperas Cove. The post hosts Bingo, open to the general public, Thursdays at 7 p.m., Sundays starting at 4:30 p.m., and the last two Tuesdays of every month at 7 p.m. All proceeds from Bingo are used for donations back to the community and to help veterans in need.

 David A. Bryant | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — Nearly 80 members of the local Copperas Cove community packed into Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 on Sunday to try their hands — and their luck — at Bingo.

With prizes ranging from as low as $100 up to a jackpot of $750, the Bingo players were eagerly buying card after card.

