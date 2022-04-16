HARKER HEIGHTS — BioLife Plasma Services, which is in the process occupying the former Horny Toad Harley-Davidson dealership, is taking shape. As work continues, the building will have a completely different look.
The Harley-Davidson dealership closed Feb. 27, 2021, and all operations were consolidated to the Temple dealership on March 1, 2021.
George Lee, the owner of the dealership, told the Herald in March of 2021 the move to consolidate was done to combat the property taxes and lack of land to be able to expand.
BioLife processes plasma — a light yellow liquid that carries water, salts and enzymes, according to Stanford Children’s Health — into life-saving plasma-based therapies. When the new business opens, eligible donors will be compensated.
“New donors can get up to $900 in their first month donating,” according to the company’s website.
For more information about BioLife or how to be eligible to donate, go to https://www.biolifeplasma.com/.
The address for the new BioLife is 875 W. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.