July 28
A daughter, Kai Lani Gracelynn Rose Holmes, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, was born to Sarah Honeycutt and Johnathan Holmes of Belton.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
July 28
A daughter, Kai Lani Gracelynn Rose Holmes, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, was born to Sarah Honeycutt and Johnathan Holmes of Belton.
July 29
A daughter, Savannah Rhae Davis, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, was born to Lisa and Nickolas Davis of Copperas Cove.
July 30
A son, Jace Charles Conner, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, was born to Christina Conner and Justice Lampkin of Copperas Cove.
July 31
A daughter, Destiny Saini Vaimauga-carson, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, was born to Doreen and Antajuan Carson of Killeen.
August 2
A daughter, Celesste Audryana Leonvega, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, was born to Rebecca and Antonio Leon Vega of Killeen.
August 5
A son, Wyatt Clarence Reddick, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, was born Amber of Tyler Reddick of Killeen.
August 6
A daughter, Luvly Sandra Louise Smith, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, was born to Lovely Johnson And Wendell Mackey, Jr. of Killeen.
August 8
A son, Ezekiel Casas, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, was born to Stephanie Lopez of Fort Cavazos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.