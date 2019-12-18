Bishop Nathaniel Holcomb

The Killeen City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to designate Cunningham Road in south Killeen as Bishop Nate Holcomb Memorial Boulevard.

The dual street name request was submitted in September by church elder Joseph Solomon, who spoke during the public hearing.

A packed audience of mostly Christian House of Prayer members listened to city staff on the church's request of the dual name request.

