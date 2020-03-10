The Killeen Civic & Conference Center will be the site of the inaugural Black Arts and Film Showcase from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. on March 20.
Tickets for the event at 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen are available in advance and at the door.
Advance tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at The Jewelry Lady, 2904 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 302; Gay’s House of Beauty, 2006 E. Rancier Ave., Suite 110 or www.kbafs.eventbrite.com.
Tickets at the door cost $15.
“The goal is to showcase black filmmakers in our local area and to help young screen writers develop their craft by learning from individuals that have excelled,” a news release of the event said.
The event will include short films, trailers and music videos.
One feature film, “Black Stories,” will be shown beginning at 7:45 a.m. At the conclusion of the film, a panel will discuss the film or other stories that resonate with black people, the release said.
The panel will conclude at 9:30 p.m., followed by a social mixer until 10:30 p.m.
