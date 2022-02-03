Black Bear Diner is a California based diner that is looking to set up roots in Killeen. The diner has a log-cabin feel and bear theme that has won the hearts, and stomachs, of many in its home state, according to the company.
The diner is currently expanding across the U.S. and already has nine locations in Texas, seven of them being in the Houston area. Killeen would be one of the many Central Texas locations for the franchise that are scheduled to open by the end of the year, though no specific opening date has been set.
“The Killeen community is a great fit for Black Bear Diner as we look to expand our footprint in the Lone Star State,” said CEO Anita Adams. “We look forward to bringing our one-of-a-kind, bear-themed dining concept and classic, home-style comfort food to guests in this community and the surrounding areas.”
Adams described the restaurant’s style as a full service family dining area that is open for all three meals, with vast selection of menu items and service rooted in genuine hospitality.
“We draw inspiration for each location’s décor from the community it is based in, so every location really has a unique yet, similar feeling,” Adams said.
Black Bear Diner will be located at 401 W. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
Black Bear Diner did not release any details about the current construction progress, but company officials did say they hope to open the Killeen location by fall 2022.
