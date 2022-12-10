New restaurants continue to come to the Central Texas area, and Harker Heights will be the site of yet another eatery opening soon.
The Black Bear Diner will officially open its doors for business on Thursday.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 8:17 pm
The franchise has over 150 locations nationwide including 15 in Texas.
Harker Heights was chosen, because the restaurant has been well received in Texas, said Anatolio Trinidad, manager at the Harker Heights location.
Leading up to the opening this week, employees have gone through extensive training to prepare for the big day.
Trinidad described the restaurant’s fare as home-cooked, comfort and classic American food. He said that people love them for all of their food, but their home-style biscuits are an especially popular menu item.
Black Bear Diner has received a very good response from the community, he said.
The diner already has been able to hire over 100 employees. “We are still looking for good candidates in every area, to join the company” Trinidad said.
The restaurant’s opening day will be considered its official grand opening. But the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will be holding an official ceremony at the beginning of the year.
rgreen@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
