A town hall with the "interested owner" of a grocery store in North Killeen will be around 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the end of the Run Your Race forum hosted by Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce.

With one week until municipal elections and a few days of early voting remaining, local political candidates will take questions from the community Saturday at the Run Your Race forum hosted by Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce.

The forum begins at 10 a.m. at Central Texas Theatre at Vive Les Arts Societe, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen.

