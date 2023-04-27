With one week until municipal elections and a few days of early voting remaining, local political candidates will take questions from the community Saturday at the Run Your Race forum hosted by Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce.
The forum begins at 10 a.m. at Central Texas Theatre at Vive Les Arts Societe, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen.
Candidates for Central Texas College board of trustees, Killeen ISD school board, Harker Heights City Council, Harker Heights mayor and Killeen City Council have been invited.
Admission to the forum is free, but reservation is required via Eventbrite. The link is https://bit.ly/3oSh8wB
The Eventbrite page shows candidates from each race, but it is unclear if they are the only confirmed candidates for the forum. Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce did not provide a list of confirmed candidate attendees to the Herald.
The schedule of events is as follows:
- Introduction and welcome: 10 a.m.
- Central Texas College board of trustees: 10:10 a.m.
- Killeen ISD school board: 10:40 a.m.
- Harker Heights City Council: 11:30 a.m.
- Harker Heights Mayor: 12:15 p.m.
- Killeen City Council: 1 p.m.
- New grocery store town hall: 1:45 p.m.
The forum will also include a town hall to discuss a potential grocery store in North Killeen.
“IBCC leadership has made previous attempts to find a suitable grocery store for the community and is excited to introduce a new store with rental assistance in its business model and workforce development opportunities,” the organization said in a news release this week.
Chamber officials did not reveal the identity of the “interested owner,” who is said to be present at the forum.
Jessica Gonzalez, city councilwoman for Killeen City Council Place 1, is encouraging constituents and the community to attend the town hall.
She said a shuttle service will be provided from downtown Killeen to the theater for the town hall. Those needing transportation are encouraged to meet at 605 N. Gray St. in Killeen. The transportation will depart at 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.
