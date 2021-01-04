Black Community Day of Action will take place on Jan. 23, from noon to 4 p.m., at 1008 N. 10th Street in Killeen. The event will include a community patrol, voter registration, meetings with community leaders, activists and politicians, and a petition to free Marvin Guy, who is facing a capital murder charge stemming from a Killeen police “no-knock” raid on his home in 2014. The event is being sponsored by the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club. For more information contact egpgunclub@gmail.com or 512-364-0050.
Black Community Day of Action set for Jan. 23 in Killeen
- Staff report
