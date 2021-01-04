Black Community Day of Action set for Jan. 23 in Killeen

Nick Bezzel, of the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club, spoke at a Dec. 9 press conference for Marvin Guy, Jr., who has been charged with the shooting death of a Killeen police detective in May of 2014. Bezzel's organization is hosting the Black Community Day of Action in Killeen on Jan. 23.

Black Community Day of Action will take place on Jan. 23, from noon to 4 p.m., at 1008 N. 10th Street in Killeen. The event will include a community patrol, voter registration, meetings with community leaders, activists and politicians, and a petition to free Marvin Guy, who is facing a capital murder charge stemming from a Killeen police “no-knock” raid on his home in 2014. The event is being sponsored by the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club. For more information contact egpgunclub@gmail.com or 512-364-0050.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.