The Bell County Coalition of Black Democrats is having a public general meeting from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Killeen Community Center. The group will be discussing the purpose of the organization and the March 3 primaries results. There will also be talks in preparing for the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats state convention scheduled for early June.

For more information, email Membership Chairperson Rachel Brent at sandstone_47@yahoo.com.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

City Hall Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

