The Bell County Coalition of Black Democrats is having a public general meeting from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Killeen Community Center. The group will be discussing the purpose of the organization and the March 3 primaries results. There will also be talks in preparing for the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats state convention scheduled for early June.
For more information, email Membership Chairperson Rachel Brent at sandstone_47@yahoo.com.
